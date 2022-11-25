UrduPoint.com

Marriyum Grieved Over Demise Of Ismail Tara

Muhammad Irfan Published November 25, 2022 | 01:40 AM

Marriyum grieved over demise of Ismail Tara

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Thursday expressed deep grief over the death of famous stage and tv actor Ismail Tara.

She, in a condolence message, prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

Marriyum said services of Ismail Tara for film and drama industry would never be forgotten. The void created by the death of Ismail Tara in the film and drama industry would never be filled.

She said Ismail Tara had performed in several stage plays, TV dramas and films including Fifty Fifty, One Way Wicket and others.

