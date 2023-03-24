Marriyum grieved over demise of mother of APP ED News Hanif Sabir

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of the mother of Executive Director news of APP Hanif Sabir.

Expressing her heartfelt condolences to Hanif Sabir and the bereaved family, she said the death of his mother was a great tragedy for him.

She prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.