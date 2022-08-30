Marriyum grieved over demise of mother of senior journalist

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of the mother of senior journalist Asad Malik.

In her condolence message, the minister said that she was deeply saddened to hear the news of the death of Asad Malik's mother.

She said that the relationship of mother was embodiment of love, compassion and affection.

The minister said that the death of the mother was an irreparable loss for Asad Malik and his family and she shared their grief.

She prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.