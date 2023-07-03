Open Menu

Marriyum Grieved Over Demise Of Mother Of Senior Journalist Khaleeq Kiani

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 03, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Marriyum grieved over demise of mother of senior journalist Khaleeq Kiani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of the mother of senior journalist Khaleeq Kiani.

The minister, in a statement, expressed her heartfelt condolences to Khaleeq Kiani and his family.

Terming the mother's death a great tragedy, Marriyum said she shared the grief of the bereaved family.

She prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

