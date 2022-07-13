ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of renowned actor Mustafa Qureshi's wife Rubina Qureshi.

In her condolence message, the minister prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in the highest ranks of Jannah and grant courage to the bereaved family for bearing the loss with equanimity.

She said the services of Rubina Qureshi in music industry would never be forgotten.