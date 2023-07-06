Open Menu

Marriyum Grieved Over Demise Of PFUJ President Afzal Butt's Mother

Faizan Hashmi Published July 06, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Marriyum grieved over demise of PFUJ President Afzal Butt's mother

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday expressed deep grief over the death of the mother of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists President Afzal Butt.

In a condolence message, she expressed condolences with Afzal Butt and his family.

The minister said that a mother's death was a great tragedy and she shared the sorrow of the grieving family.

She prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family.

Related Topics

Pakistan Maryam Aurangzeb Family

Recent Stories

World Investment Report confirmsUAE’s position a ..

World Investment Report confirmsUAE’s position ascompelling destination for gl ..

16 minutes ago
 Kiara Advani opens up about impressing her mother- ..

Kiara Advani opens up about impressing her mother-in-law

22 minutes ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi expands research to add ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi expands research to address community health

46 minutes ago
 High-time for nation, State institutions to join h ..

High-time for nation, State institutions to join hands in making country progres ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Judiciary discusses mechanisms for inter ..

Abu Dhabi Judiciary discusses mechanisms for international protection of women r ..

2 hours ago
 Jahangir Tareen's brother Alamgir Tareen commits s ..

Jahangir Tareen's brother Alamgir Tareen commits suicide

2 hours ago
Renowned singer Coco Lee, Icon of Asian pop, passe ..

Renowned singer Coco Lee, Icon of Asian pop, passes away at 48

2 hours ago
 Army major martyred in Khyber gunbattle: ISPR

Army major martyred in Khyber gunbattle: ISPR

3 hours ago
 PM vows to advance Nawaz Sharif’s projects in Bu ..

PM vows to advance Nawaz Sharif’s projects in Buner, Torghar districts

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Comoros on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Comoros on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Zaka Ashraf succeeds Najam Sethi as chairman PCB m ..

Zaka Ashraf succeeds Najam Sethi as chairman PCB management committee

4 hours ago
 Pakistani Physicians community in US resilient bri ..

Pakistani Physicians community in US resilient bridge between both countries: Ma ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan