ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday expressed deep grief over the death of the mother of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists President Afzal Butt.

In a condolence message, she expressed condolences with Afzal Butt and his family.

The minister said that a mother's death was a great tragedy and she shared the sorrow of the grieving family.

She prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family.