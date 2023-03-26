UrduPoint.com

Marriyum Grieved Over Demise Of PID Protocol Officer's Sister

Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2023

Marriyum grieved over demise of PID Protocol Officer's sister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow over demise of the sister of Maqbool Ahmed, Protocol Officer of the Press Information Department.

The minister, in a condolence message, prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

Marriyum said she was saddened to hear the news about demise of Maqbool Ahmed's sister.

