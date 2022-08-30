Marriyum grieved over demise of PML-N leader Rana Zahid

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday expressed grief over the death of Rana Zahid Hussain who was a leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) as well as former Member of National Assembly.

She, in a condolence message, prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

She said Rana Zahid's services for the party was unforgettable. He was an asset of the PML-N and his demise saddened the entire party.