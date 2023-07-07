Marriyum grieved over demise of PTV Director Programs Akbar Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of ptv Director Programs Akbar Malik.

In a condolence message, the minister expressed sympathy with the family and children of Akbar Malik over his sudden death.

Paying tributes to Akbar Malik for services to Pakistan Television Corporation, she said that Akbar Malik was a professional, compassionate, and respectful person.

She said he was recognized in the institution for his high standard of professional competence and his death was a great loss for the national institution.

She prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.