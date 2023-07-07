Open Menu

Marriyum Grieved Over Demise Of PTV Director Programs Akbar Malik

Muhammad Irfan Published July 07, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Marriyum grieved over demise of PTV Director Programs Akbar Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of ptv Director Programs Akbar Malik.

In a condolence message, the minister expressed sympathy with the family and children of Akbar Malik over his sudden death.

Paying tributes to Akbar Malik for services to Pakistan Television Corporation, she said that Akbar Malik was a professional, compassionate, and respectful person.

She said he was recognized in the institution for his high standard of professional competence and his death was a great loss for the national institution.

She prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Maryam Aurangzeb Family PTV

Recent Stories

Nation observes Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran today

Nation observes Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran today

1 hour ago
 Justice Musarrat Hilali takes oath as second woman ..

Justice Musarrat Hilali takes oath as second woman judge in SC

2 hours ago
 Kishanganga, Ratle projects: Arbitration court rej ..

Kishanganga, Ratle projects: Arbitration court rejects Indian objections

2 hours ago
 Swiss FM to arrive in Islamabad today

Swiss FM to arrive in Islamabad today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 07 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 07 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago
FAO, OECD Say Agricultural Production to Grow at S ..

FAO, OECD Say Agricultural Production to Grow at Slower Pace Until 2032

13 hours ago
 Guterres Urges UNSC to Create Conditions for Deplo ..

Guterres Urges UNSC to Create Conditions for Deployment of Multinational Force t ..

13 hours ago
 Cricket: England v Australia 3rd Test scoreboard

Cricket: England v Australia 3rd Test scoreboard

13 hours ago
 England fans fired up as Ashes drama unfolds in Le ..

England fans fired up as Ashes drama unfolds in Leeds

13 hours ago
 Iran Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf: US Navy ..

Iran Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf: US Navy

13 hours ago
 Operator of Titanic sub that imploded suspends all ..

Operator of Titanic sub that imploded suspends all expeditions

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan