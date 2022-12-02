Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over demise of the mother of senior anchorperson Kamran Yusuf

She, in a condolence message, prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

The minister also sympathized with the anchorperson and his family over demise of their mother.

Marriyum said she shared the grief of the bereaved family.