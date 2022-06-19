UrduPoint.com

Marriyum Grieved Over Demise Of Senior Journalist's Wife

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 19, 2022 | 12:06 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over demise of the senior journalist Zulfiqar Rahat's wife.

In a condolence message, the minister prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family in bearing the irreparable loss with equanimity.

Marriyum also extended her sympathies to the bereaved family, saying she shares their profound grief in this hour of distress.

