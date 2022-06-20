(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of the mother of senior journalist Zeeshan Javed.

In a statement, the minister said she was saddened to learn about the death of Zeeshan Javed's mother and she shared the grief of the bereaved family.

She prayed to Allah Almighty to rest her in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.