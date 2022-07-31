Marriyum grieved over demise of senior journalist

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of senior journalist Akhtar Baloch.

In a statement, the minister said she was saddened to hear the news of Akhtar Baloch's death.

Akhtar Baloch's services in the field of journalism would always be remembered, she remarked.

She prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.