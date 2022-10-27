UrduPoint.com

Marriyum Grieved Over Demise Of Senior Journalist Fawad Khurshid

Umer Jamshaid Published October 27, 2022 | 08:54 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of Director News of Public News

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of Director News of Public News.

She, in her condolence message, said she was deeply saddened to hear the sad news of death of Fawad Khurshid.

She extended her heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved family of the late journalist.

She prayed to the Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in the highest ranks of Jannah and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

The minister said the death of Fawad was a big loss to the journalism and his services would always be remembered.

