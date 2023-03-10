Marriyum grieved over demise of senior journalist Tahir Najmi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday expressed deep grief over the demise of senior journalist and Daily Express Editor Tahir Najmi.

The minister, in a condolence message, prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family for bearing the irreparable loss with fortitude.

Marriyum said she was deeply saddened by hearing the sad news of Tahir Najmi's death. His services for journalism would never be forgotten, she added.