Marriyum grieved over demise of senior journalist Masoodullah Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of senior journalist Masoodullah Khan.

In her condolence message, the minister prayed to the Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

Marriyum Aurangzed said Masoodullah Khan was not only the hero of freedom of expression but was also part of a struggle for democracy and endured hardships for its preservation.