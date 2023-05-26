Marriyum grieved over demise of senior journalist Ashraf Mumtaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of senior journalist Ashraf Mumtaz.

The minister, in a condolence message, prayed to the Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

She also sympathized with the bereaved family and said she was saddened by hearing the news of the senior journalist's demise.

The services rendered by Ashraf Mumtaz in journalism field would always be remembered, she added.