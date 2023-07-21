Open Menu

Marriyum Grieved Over Demise Of Senior Journalist Sanaullah's Brother

Muhammad Irfan Published July 21, 2023 | 11:10 AM

Marriyum grieved over demise of senior journalist Sanaullah's brother

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of the brother of senior journalist Sanaullah Khan.

In a condolence message, the minister expressed her heartfelt condolences to Sanaullah and his bereaved family.

The minister sharing her thoughts prayed for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace and grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

