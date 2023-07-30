Open Menu

Marriyum Grieved Over Demise Of Shahbaz Rana's Father

Faizan Hashmi Published July 30, 2023 | 11:10 AM

Marriyum grieved over demise of Shahbaz Rana's father

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over demise of senior journalist Shahbaz Rana's father.

She, in a condolence message, prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

