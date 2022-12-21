ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Dr Tabish, husband of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's leader Shireen Mazari.

In her condolence message, the minister said she was saddened to hear about the death of Dr Mazari's husband.

She prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.