UrduPoint.com

Marriyum Grieved Over Demise Of Shoaib Hashmi

Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Marriyum grieved over demise of Shoaib Hashmi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Minister of Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of renowned intellectual, teacher, dramatist and son-in-law of poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz.

In a condolence message, the minister expressed her condolences to the family of the deceased.

Paying tributes to Shoaib Hashmi she said he was the creator of ptv's early programmes.

Shoaib Hashmi's tv programs 'Akkar Bakkar', 'Sach Gap' and 'Tal Mattol' were very popular among the viewers.

The services of Shoaib Hashmi for the showbiz industry, including the teaching profession will always be remembered, she maintained.

She prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

