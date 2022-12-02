ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of president Jang and Geo Group, Imran Aslam.

In her condolence message, she said she was saddened to hear the news of the journalist's demise.

Appreciating Imran Aslam's services for the journalism, she said he had a brilliant journalistic career and will always be remembered.

Marriyum prayed for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace and grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.