UrduPoint.com

Marriyum Grieved Over Loss Of Precious Lives In Turkiye, Syria Quake

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Marriyum grieved over loss of precious lives in Turkiye, Syria quake

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday expressed her deep grief and sorrow over the loss of lives and destruction caused by the earthquake in Turkiye and Syria.

In a statement, the minister expressed her heartfelt condolences over the loss of precious lives and damages to the properties in the devastating earthquake.

The minister said that the severity of the destruction of natural disaster was demanding a collective attention of the world.

"We are with the people of the affected countries in this time of suffering", she said.

Marriyum prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the deceased in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear this loss with fortitude.

She also prayed for the speedy recovery of those who sustained injuries in the earthquake.

Related Topics

Earthquake World Syria Maryam Aurangzeb

Recent Stories

Azam and Usama join Amir, Fakhar, Wahab on HBL PSL ..

Azam and Usama join Amir, Fakhar, Wahab on HBL PSL’s impact on their careers

16 minutes ago
 Former President Musharaf's body to be repatriated ..

Former President Musharaf's body to be repatriated to Pakistan from UAE today

1 hour ago
 Major earthquake strikes Turkey, Syria; about 200 ..

Major earthquake strikes Turkey, Syria; about 200 dead, many trapped

1 hour ago
 China delivers two Hualong-1 nuclear power units t ..

China delivers two Hualong-1 nuclear power units to Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th February 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.