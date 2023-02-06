Marriyum grieved over loss of precious lives in Turkiye, Syria quake

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday expressed her deep grief and sorrow over the loss of lives and destruction caused by the earthquake in Turkiye and Syria.

In a statement, the minister expressed her heartfelt condolences over the loss of precious lives and damages to the properties in the devastating earthquake.

The minister said that the severity of the destruction of natural disaster was demanding a collective attention of the world.

"We are with the people of the affected countries in this time of suffering", she said.

Marriyum prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the deceased in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear this loss with fortitude.

She also prayed for the speedy recovery of those who sustained injuries in the earthquake.