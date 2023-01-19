UrduPoint.com

Marriyum Grieved Over Martyrdom Of 4 Soldiers In Firing Across Border With Iran

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Marriyum grieved over martyrdom of 4 soldiers in firing across border with Iran

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of four soldiers of the Pakistan Army in the firing by terrorists from across the border with Iran in Panjgur district of Balochistan.

The minister, in a statement, paid tribute to Sepoy Asad Ali, Lance Naik Faridullah Khan, Lance Naik Abdul Razzaq and Lance Naik Mohammad Younis Khan for sacrificing their lives in line of the duty.

The minister prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to their bereaved families to bear the loss with equanimity.

She said the terrorists wanted to harm the bilateral relationship of Pakistan and Iran. However, "our morale is high and our security forces are determined to defeat the terrorists."

