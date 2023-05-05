UrduPoint.com

Marriyum Grieved Over Sudden Demise Of ARY CEO's Daughter

Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2023 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over "sudden demise of the daughter of Chief Executive Officer of ARY news Salman Iqbal.

"Shocked grieved and devastated on sudden passing away of Sumaya Salman, daughter of Salman Iqbal," she said in a tweet.

The minister said it was an "unimaginable loss" and words seemed inadequate to express her feelings.

"May Allah provide the family strength and comfort to cope with this tragedy. May Allah grant her the highest place in Jannah. Amen," she added.

