Marriyum grieved over the death of mother of senior reporter of APP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday expressed deep grief over the demise of the mother of Zaheer-ul-Haq, senior reporter of the national news agency Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation (APP).

In her condolence statement, the minister said she shared the grief of the bereaved family.

She prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.