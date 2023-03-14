Marriyum grieves over demise of mother of PML-N leader Sardar Nasim

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of the mother of senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and former mayor of Rawalpindi Sardar Nasim.

In a statement, the minister expressed her heartfelt condolences to Sardar Nasim and his family.

She prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.