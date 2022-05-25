Marriyum grieves over demise of senior journalist Talat Aslam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of senior journalist Talat Aslam.

In her condolence message, the minister said Talat Aslam was a very kind, jovial and sincere person.

Talat Aslam's services in the field of journalism will always be remembered, said Marriyum Aurangzeb.

She prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.