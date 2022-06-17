Marriyum grieves over demise of senior journalist Ali Hamza

(@FahadShabbir)

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of senior journalist Ali Hamza Khan, who was affiliated with the "Jang" newspaper

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of senior journalist Ali Hamza Khan, who was affiliated with the "Jang" newspaper.

In a condolence message, the minister prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in the eternal peace, and to grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Marriyum said, the services of the late journalist would never be forgotten.