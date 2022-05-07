UrduPoint.com

Marriyum Grieves Over Demise Of Veteran Journalist Khalid Hameed Farooqui

Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2022 | 12:49 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of senior journalist Khalid Hameed Farooqui

In a tweet, she said that Khalid Hameed Farooqui was a veteran journalist with serious temperament and high journalistic standards.

The minister said that he was a well known Pakistani journalist from Europe who made a new journalistic history in the coverage of ongoing Ukraine war.

Paying tribute to his journalistic services, she prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

