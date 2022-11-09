Marriyum hails success of The Legend of Maula Jatt

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday expressed her delight over the unprecedented success of Lollywood film "The Legend of Maula Jat" in Pakistan and abroad.

In a tweet she said she was "delighted with the unprecedented success of 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' in Pakistan and abroad".

The minister said the monumental success of the film was a testament to Pakistan's film making talent.

The minister said the government was supporting Pakistani filmmakers to reach their potential. She urged everyone in the Pakistan film industry to play their part in the revival of local cinema.