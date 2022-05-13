UrduPoint.com

Marriyum Holds Imran Responsible For Present Economic Catastrophe, US Dollar's Unprecedented Flight Against Rupee

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2022 | 02:41 PM

Marriyum holds Imran responsible for present economic catastrophe, US dollar's unprecedented flight against rupee

Holding former prime minister Imran Khan for present economic catastrophe and US dollar's unprecedented flight against rupee, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Friday that the PTI regime plunged the country in the quagmire of problems

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Holding former prime minister Imran Khan for present economic catastrophe and US Dollar's unprecedented flight against rupee, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Friday that the PTI regime plunged the country in the quagmire of problems.

Giving her reaction to the statement of PTI leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, she said that Imran was squarely responsible for the US dollar's historic flight against the Pakistani rupee.

The minister said that Imran Khan had signed the agreement with International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the people of Pakistan were facing high inflation as its result.

The minister said that the people faced "economic terrorism" in the country due to inefficient and competent Imran government and cartels and mafia raj for nearly four years.

Today the economic instability in the country was the outcome of Imran's policies, she said adding that in the case of petroleum, the former PM had done irreparable damage to the economy only to divert attention from his failed politics.

"Imran sahib is responsible for difficult decisions being taken now", she said and added that the PTI chairman had (once again) climbed on the container to cover up his anti-people economic crimes.

She reminded Imran Khan that putting the country's economy and people's future at stake for political purposes was tantamount to treason.

Marriyum said that it was ironic that PTI regime's incompetence and bad economic policies were the reason behind the inflation being faced by the people, but now they were making the noise about inflation.

She advised Imran Khan that instead of making hue and cry, he should hold himself accountable for inflation and economic crisis.

Four years of incapable, inefficient and incompetent rule accompaniedby cartels and mafias carried out economic terrorism against thepeople.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan IMF Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Dollar Maryam Aurangzeb Hue From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

In new album, Kendrick Lamar delivers introspectio ..

In new album, Kendrick Lamar delivers introspection and biting social critique

6 minutes ago
 10 killed in Syria rebel attack, deadliest in year ..

10 killed in Syria rebel attack, deadliest in years: monitor

6 minutes ago
 Ikhtiar Wali accuses PTI Govt for using official m ..

Ikhtiar Wali accuses PTI Govt for using official machinery for Mardan show

6 minutes ago
 War in Ukraine: Latest developments

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

10 minutes ago
 Russia war crimes allegations mount as Britain urg ..

Russia war crimes allegations mount as Britain urges more weapons for Ukraine

10 minutes ago
 Encroachments under Tehkal water tank removed

Encroachments under Tehkal water tank removed

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.