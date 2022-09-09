Marriyum hopes Guterres visit to help in further mobilising international support for flood victims

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday expressed the hope that the visit of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will help in further mobilising international support for Pakistani flood victims.

In a tweet, she said that UN Secretary General during his Pakistan visit will be briefed on the havoc wreaked by the floods.

The minister said he will also visit flood affected areas. She said she would like to extend a warm welcome to UN Secretary General.

"These devastating floods are a direct result of climate stress", she said adding "We hope the UN SG's visit will help highlight to the world how Pakistan is one of the top 10-vulnerable countries globally despite contributing less than 1 per cent of global emissions".

The minister said that Pakistan greatly appreciated all international support in communicating this message to the world to work together with development partners to help reduce Pakistan's climate vulnerability,enhance adaptation capacity and rehabilitate the "Climate Refugees".