Marriyum inaugurates 12 new studios at Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday inaugurated 12 new studios which were set up on modern lines at Radio Pakistan under a reform agenda initiated 14 months ago by the incumbent government after coming into power.

On her arrival at Radio Pakistan, Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation Director General Tahir Hassan along with its staff accorded a warm welcome to the minister. She was accompanied by Secretary Information and Broadcasting Sohail Ali Khan.

The minister told the reporters that the present government rolled out a reform programme to upgrade and digitize the Radio Pakistan on war footing soon after assuming the power.

She said a comprehensive business plan had been worked out to transform the Radio Pakistan into a financially viable organization. "New studios have been established at the Radio Pakistan which I visited today for reviewing its efficiency," she added.

The studios, she added, were meant for round the clock sports transmission of Radio Pakistan FM at 94 frequency, broadcast of programmes in 11 regional languages, dedicated platform for discussing environmental challenges and highlight the country's biodiversity, wildlife, water management, forest conservation and management.

Dedicated studios for disseminating technology related content to the masses, broadcasting moral drama reel live and airing 24-hour music transmission also included in the initiative, she said, adding a world service was also launched to provide all sort of news, culture and heritage related content to the overseas Pakistanis.

Another studio to broadcast news bulletin had also been launched, while Saut-ul-Quran segment of the Radio Pakistan was completely digitalized, Marriyum noted.

Other than those initiatives, cinemas research cells were also established in Radio Pakistan, she said, adding all the studios would welcome the talented students who would eventually get an opportunity to hone their skills.

She said a summer programme was being launched for university students by integrating academies of ptv, Radio Pakistan academy, and Information Services.

Marriyum said the government had approved a digital DRM transmitter project worth Rs 4 billion in the current year's Public Sector Development Programme.

The project would be launched soon in Rawat, she said, adding through that transmitter, radio signals would be accessible in up to 40 countries.