Marriyum Lambasts Imran Khan For Playing Victim Card

Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2023 | 11:00 PM

Marriyum lambasts Imran Khan for playing victim card

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday lambasted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for playing a victim card following a raid of the police on his residence at Zaman Park the other day.

The minister, in a tweet, termed Imran Khan a "shameless person" who, according to her, sent daughters of his opponents behind bars and put them in death cells during his four-year (mis) rule.

She said Imran Khan, who had not declared Tyrian as his daughter, had been claiming that her wife Bushra Bibi was home alone when the police carried out a raid at his residence. How a woman, who received rings and diamonds as corruption, could be a housewife, she said while questioning Imran Khan's different claims about his wife.

The minister said the entire leaders of the PTI were afraid of a brave woman Maryam Nawaz.

