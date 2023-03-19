UrduPoint.com

Marriyum Lashes Out Imran Khan For Media Talk After Whole Day Hooliganism

Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2023 | 12:50 AM

Marriyum lashes out Imran Khan for media talk after whole day hooliganism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday lashed out Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan for holding a media talk after his direct involvement in hooliganism for the entire day.

"The liar, foreign agent, theif of a watch, terrorist and gangster will hold a talk over terrorism and hooliganism he has committed today," she said while responding to a tweet of Fawad Chaudhry about Imran Khan's media talk.

