Marriyum lashes out Imran Khan for media talk after whole day hooliganism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday lashed out Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan for holding a media talk after his direct involvement in hooliganism for the entire day.

"The liar, foreign agent, theif of a watch, terrorist and gangster will hold a talk over terrorism and hooliganism he has committed today," she said while responding to a tweet of Fawad Chaudhry about Imran Khan's media talk.