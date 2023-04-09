Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Marriyum Lauds Services Of Christian Community For Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan Published April 09, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Marriyum lauds services of Christian community for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday wished Happy Easter to the Christian community in Pakistan and around the world.

In a tweet, the minister extending congratulations to the Christian community said that the efforts of the Christian community in the creation of Pakistan and the nation-building process were commendable and unforgettable.

"We want to see all the minorities, including Christians, moving forward in every sphere of life," Marriyum Aurangzeb said.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Maryam Aurangzeb Sunday Christian All

Recent Stories

UAE participates in the WB-IMF Spring Meetings

UAE participates in the WB-IMF Spring Meetings

28 minutes ago
 Indonesia sets indicative 2024 budget ceiling at U ..

Indonesia sets indicative 2024 budget ceiling at US$66.92 bn

28 minutes ago
 Falconry between past and present at Abu Dhabi Int ..

Falconry between past and present at Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestr ..

28 minutes ago
 Worldâ€™s best animators will reveal their top cre ..

Worldâ€™s best animators will reveal their top creative secrets at the first-ev ..

29 minutes ago
 RAKEZ attracts 1,839 new companies to Ras Al Khaim ..

RAKEZ attracts 1,839 new companies to Ras Al Khaimah in Q1

3 hours ago
 Japan to lead G-7 talks on climate, decarbonizatio ..

Japan to lead G-7 talks on climate, decarbonization, energy stability

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.