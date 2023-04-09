Marriyum lauds services of Christian community for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday wished Happy Easter to the Christian community in Pakistan and around the world.

In a tweet, the minister extending congratulations to the Christian community said that the efforts of the Christian community in the creation of Pakistan and the nation-building process were commendable and unforgettable.

"We want to see all the minorities, including Christians, moving forward in every sphere of life," Marriyum Aurangzeb said.