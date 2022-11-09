UrduPoint.com

Marriyum Lauds Shehbaz For Serving Pakistan, Castigates Imran For Harming National Interests

Umer Jamshaid Published November 09, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Marriyum lauds Shehbaz for serving Pakistan, castigates Imran for harming national interests

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to Egypt was very successful.

In a statement, she said that the COP-27 conference on the devastating effects of climate change was particularly fruitful for Pakistan.

For the first time, losses and disasters were recognized as a cause of increased financial pressure on developing countries, she maintained.

Taking a jibe at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, she said on one side was Shehbaz Sharif serving the masses whereas on the other side was a proponent of chaos, mischief, and anarchy.

She said for the first time, there was a global consensus on providing financial resources to compensate for the losses of developing countries.

About Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, she said on the one side was the person who has been busy serving the country and the people ever since he came to power.

She said, on the other hand, there was the character who, ever since he entered politics, had been engaged in destruction, creating chaos and distraction.

She said Shehbaz Sharif had been struggling to protect flood victims from cold, diseases and hunger.

She lamented that on the other hand, there was a group of people led by a mischievous person who had blocked the roads for the sick children and the ambulances to reach the hospital.

Appreciating Shehbaz Sharif, she said he has brought Pakistan's economy back from the brink of collapse and strengthened economic fundamentals.

On the other hand, there is a mastermind of sit-ins, arson, killing and burning, who in lust for power was attacking every institution, public and private property.

She said PM Shehbaz Sharif was renewing diplomatic relations and cooperation with friendly countries, and restoring Pakistan's global prestige.

Marriyum said the other hand was a hypocrite and forger Imran Khan who concocted conspiratorial narratives and national interests at stake for power.

