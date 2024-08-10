Marriyum meets PML-N leaders, parliamentarians

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) On the directions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb met the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders and Members of Parliament.

She also met former Federal minister Saira Afzal Tarar, former MNA Muhammad Tufail, former Punjab MPAs Chaudhry Ashraf, Dr. Muzaffar Sheikh, party leaders Taufiq Butt, Aamir Hayat, Ms. Shehrbano, Chaudhry Shehbaz along with other party leaders, assembly members including Pir Ashraf Rasool, Rana Ishaq, Sultan Tariq Bajwa, Naveed Ashraf, Shoaib Siddiqui and Taimur Ali Khan.

The senior minister also held separate meetings with Mahmood-ul-Hassan Cheema, Saeed Akbar Khan, Rana Abdul Manan, Malik Ghulam Qasim, Aoun Jahangir. Marriyum Aurangzeb also met Hamida Wahiduddin, Rana Ijaz Ahmed Noon, Mian Muhammad Moeen Wattoo, Mansoor Azam, Mian Munir, Muhammad Sabtain Bokhari, and Gulzar Ahmed.

Matters pertaining to ongoing development projects in the relevant Constituencies along with future political strategy were discussed in the meeting. The party leaders and assembly members paid tributes to CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in making dedicated strives for the uplift of Punjab province, reduction of inflation along with undertaking record development projects across the province. The assembly members lauded CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif for introducing an administrative revolution in the province. The party leaders also appreciated CM Punjab's commitment to uphold transparency, merit along with undertaking efforts to establish a corruption-free governance system in the province.

The senior minister said the CM Punjab had issued directions to resolve all legitimate and genuine issues of the party leaders and assembly members on priority basis.