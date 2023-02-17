UrduPoint.com

Marriyum Meets Turkish Earthquake Women Victims In Adiyaman

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2023 | 06:20 PM

ADIYAMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday met the earthquake-affected women in Adiyaman, Turkiye.

The minister on the occasion hugged the victims and expressed her profound grief over the loss of life and property in the earthquake, a press release said.

She expressed solidarity with the government and the people of Turkiye on behalf of the government and the people of Pakistan.

"The Government of Pakistan stands with its Turkish brothers and sisters in this hour of difficulty," she remarked.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said Pakistan would provide all possible help for the rehabilitation of the earthquake victims.

