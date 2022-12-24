ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday mocked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan's prediction regarding the early election either in March or April 2023.

She sarcastically asked Imran Khan whether his prediction about the general election was pointing towards 2024.

The minister questioned Imran Khan on twitter while posting a snapshot of a private tv channel report which highlighted Imran Khan's prediction about the snap polls.