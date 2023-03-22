Marriyum pays tribute to Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday paid tribute to Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki who embraced martyrdom while fighting terrorists in South Waziristan's Angoor Adda.

The minister, in a statement, sympathized with the bereaved family and prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in the highest ranks of Jannah.

She also prayed for the early recovery of the soldiers who got injured during the fight.

Marriyum said Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki is a hero of the nation.

She said the whole nation not only stood by its armed forces, but also united against terrorism.