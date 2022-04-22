UrduPoint.com

Marriyum Pays Tribute To Moin Akhtar On 11th Death Anniversary

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2022 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb, had paid rich tribute to legendary artist Moin Akhtar on his 11th death anniversary,observed on Friday.

In a news statement, the minister said, Moin Akhtar was not only a talented actor, but also a very fine person who used to help others in their difficult times.

"Whether it was a serious or comedy role, Moin Akhtar played in a way that was still alive in the hearts and minds of his fan," she acknowledged.

She further held that the deceased artist, Moin, had proved his mettle in every field including programme hosting, production, singing, etc.

"He (Moin Akhtar) would never be forgotten due to remarkable roles he played during his professional life," she added.

Marriyum also prayed the Almighty to place the soul of Moin Akhtar in the highest ranks of Jannah.

