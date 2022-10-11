Marriyum pays tributes to PML-N leader Pervaiz Malik on first death anniversary

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said that Pervaiz Malik was a loyal friend and supporter of Muslim League (N).

In a tweet, she shared a photograph of the late leader and said he was very sophisticated, friendly and loving personality.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that a year had passed since his death but his absence was still being feltin the party.

She prayed to Allah Almighty to bless his soul with eternal peace.