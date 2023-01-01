Marriyum prays for resolution of problems being faced by humanity in new year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday prayed for the resolution of the problems of suffering humanity in the new year.

In a tweet, she wished all a happy New Year and prayed that humanity may get rid of inflation, terrorism, cruelty, injustice, lies, and hatred.

She prayed that 2023 may bring happiness, progress, and prosperity and that the dreams of the youth might be fulfilled.

She wished for the early recovery of sick persons. She wished that the unrest may end on the earth and peace may prevail in 2023.