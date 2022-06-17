Marriyum Prays For Speedy Recovery Of PML-N Leader Daniyal Aziz
Muhammad Irfan Published June 17, 2022 | 12:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday prayed to the Almighty for speedy recovery of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Daniyal Aziz who suffered injuries in a road accident in Shakargarh, Narowal.
The minister telephoned the PML-N leader's wife Mehnaz Akbar Aziz and conveyed heartfelt grief over the incident, said a news statement.
Thanks to the Almighty that Daniyal Aziz remained safe in the road accident, Marriyum said.
She also prayed for others who sustained injuries in the accident.