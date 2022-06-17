Marriyum prays for speedy recovery of PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday prayed to the Almighty for speedy recovery of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Daniyal Aziz who suffered injuries in a road accident in Shakargarh, Narowal.

The minister telephoned the PML-N leader's wife Mehnaz Akbar Aziz and conveyed heartfelt grief over the incident, said a news statement.

Thanks to the Almighty that Daniyal Aziz remained safe in the road accident, Marriyum said.

She also prayed for others who sustained injuries in the accident.