UrduPoint.com

Marriyum Prays For Speedy Recovery Of PML-N Leader Daniyal Aziz

Muhammad Irfan Published June 17, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Marriyum prays for speedy recovery of PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday prayed to the Almighty for speedy recovery of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Daniyal Aziz who suffered injuries in a road accident in Shakargarh, Narowal.

The minister telephoned the PML-N leader's wife Mehnaz Akbar Aziz and conveyed heartfelt grief over the incident, said a news statement.

Thanks to the Almighty that Daniyal Aziz remained safe in the road accident, Marriyum said.

She also prayed for others who sustained injuries in the accident.

Related Topics

Pakistan Accident Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Road Accident Wife Daniyal Aziz Maryam Aurangzeb Narowal Shakargarh Muslim

Recent Stories

Action plan worked out for demolition of dangerous ..

Action plan worked out for demolition of dangerous buildings in district South

35 minutes ago
 Check posts set to contain spread of LSV, Congo in ..

Check posts set to contain spread of LSV, Congo in sacrificial animals

35 minutes ago
 Fake official arrested

Fake official arrested

35 minutes ago
 NEPRA allows Rs 1.55 per unit increase for DISCOs ..

NEPRA allows Rs 1.55 per unit increase for DISCOs under quarterly adjustment

37 minutes ago
 Scientists find new population of polar bears in s ..

Scientists find new population of polar bears in sea-ice free region

37 minutes ago
 PTA registers Hong Kong based social media company ..

PTA registers Hong Kong based social media company

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.