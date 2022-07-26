UrduPoint.com

Marriyum Questions Different Interpretations Of Similar Letters Written By Imran, Shujaat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 26, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Marriyum questions different interpretations of similar letters written by Imran, Shujaat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday questioned why there was difference in the interpretation of Imran Khan's letter as party chief on April 3 and Chaudhry Shujaat's letter as party chief on July 22.

In a statement, she said the question was why not a full court for hearing the petitions against deputy speaker Punjab Assembly ruling and why two separate verdicts on the similar letters.

"Why different interpretations on the similar letters of Imran Khan and Chaudhry Shujaat", she asked.

She said if 25 dissident members of PTI were not allowed to vote on the letter of Imran Khan and they were de-seated and their votes were not counted, why after Chaudhary Shujaat's letter, his party MPAs should be allowed to vote and why their votes should be counted.

The minister opined that the problem now was not whose government should be in Punjab, real problem was now of the constitution and justice.

