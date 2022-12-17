Marriyum questions filing of case against Geo News in US by Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday questioned the filing of a case by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan against Geo news and Mir Shakeel-ur-Rahman in the United States.

"Is the case filed in California," she asked Imran Khan while responding to his tweet, which said his team of lawyers led by Fasih U Din filed a demand notice to Geo and Mir Shakeel in the US.