Marriyum Questions PTI's Move To Approach LHC Over MNAs' Resignations

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2023 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday questioned the motive of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's to approach the Lahore High Court against the acceptance of resignations of its members of the National Assembly (MNAs).

Ironically, the PTI members had tendered resignations on their and now they would join the same House, which was termed "imported" by their chairman Imran Khan, she said while talking to the media here at the Parliament House.

