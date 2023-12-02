Open Menu

Marriyum Questions Transparency Of PTI's Brief Intra-party Election

Faizan Hashmi Published December 02, 2023 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's Information Secretary, Marriyum Aurangzeb expressed amazement on Saturday at the unconventional intra-party elections of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf, which resulted in the unanimous ‘election’ of office bearers within a 15-minute timeframe.

Talking to media on Saturday, she highlighted the unorthodox elements of PTI’s intra-party election process, such as the undisclosed venue, the lack of participating voters or seconders, proposers, the absence of a presiding officer and the notable lack of voter lists.

She asserted that PTI's rapid 15-minute "selection process" aimed to deceive the public, the Election Commission and party members. She expressed regret that numerous leaders were excluded from the entire intra-party election process, lacking a fair playing field. Surprisingly, those who were not providing a level playing field for their party members were demanding the same fairness for their leader

